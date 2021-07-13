FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLX. CSFB set a C$43.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.55.

BLX opened at C$37.77 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$32.24 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.43.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 141.63%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

