G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:GTHX) Director Sells $597,000.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00.

Shares of GTHX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. 2,908,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,420. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

