Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 1,292 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 156.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

INCY opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

