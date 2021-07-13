Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $533,880.00. Insiders sold 31,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,670 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

RTX stock opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

