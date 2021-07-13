Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $187.49 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $192.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

