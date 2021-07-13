Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

