Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of COLIU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

