Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

QTS opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.13 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

QTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

