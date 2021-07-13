Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,006,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after purchasing an additional 540,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after purchasing an additional 508,969 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 376,019 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $76.27.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.