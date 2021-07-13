Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMIVU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth about $8,910,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth about $8,910,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth about $7,425,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth about $6,062,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth about $5,445,000.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

NASDAQ:FMIVU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.