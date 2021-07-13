Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,120,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,170,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,045,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BREZ opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

