Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 988.2% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

MGPI stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.48.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,382.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,873 shares of company stock valued at $793,939. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

