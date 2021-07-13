Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Springowl Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

TIGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.83. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.