Galilel Hits Market Cap of $6,350.41 (GALI)

Galilel (CURRENCY:GALI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Galilel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Galilel has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Galilel has a total market cap of $6,350.41 and approximately $10.00 worth of Galilel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Galilel Coin Profile

Galilel (CRYPTO:GALI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Galilel’s total supply is 19,802,513 coins and its circulating supply is 19,428,483 coins. The official website for Galilel is galilel.cloud. The Reddit community for Galilel is https://reddit.com/r/Galilel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Galilel’s official Twitter account is @GalilelEN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galilel Coin (GALI and zGALI) is an open-source public and private Proof-of-Stake digital cryptocurrency for fast (using SwiftX), private (Zerocoin protocol) and secure microtransactions. Its main goal is to create a decentralized fully secure and anonymous network to run applications, which do not rely on any central body control. By having a distributed system, thousands of users will be responsible for maintaining the application and data so that there is no single point of failure. “

Galilel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galilel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galilel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galilel using one of the exchanges listed above.

