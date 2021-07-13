GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 532,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,270. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 223,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 504,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

