GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 532,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,270. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.32.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
Featured Story: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.