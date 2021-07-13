GAMEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded 53.8% lower against the dollar. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $265,389.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00042028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00115158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00152727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,419.93 or 1.00222311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.39 or 0.00940989 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,977,524 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

