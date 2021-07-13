Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,085.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and last traded at GBX 2,065 ($26.98), with a volume of 248788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,906 ($24.90).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,934.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 30.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

In related news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total transaction of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,795 ($23.45), for a total value of £112,815.75 ($147,394.50).

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

