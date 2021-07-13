GateToken (GT) Market Cap Tops $232.94 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One GateToken coin can now be bought for $2.93 or 0.00009216 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $232.94 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $258.93 or 0.00814230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005509 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,481,638 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

