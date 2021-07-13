GATX (GATX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GATX opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

