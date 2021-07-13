Gavin Hill Purchases 6 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($194.56).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,080 ($27.18) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($190.23).

On Monday, May 10th, Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,185 ($28.55) per share, for a total transaction of £152.95 ($199.83).

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,425 ($31.68). The company had a trading volume of 35,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,191.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,555 ($33.38).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

