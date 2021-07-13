Geeq Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $218,382.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $218,382.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

