Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post $498.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.80 million to $530.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $391.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.65) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.83.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.