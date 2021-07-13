Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMAB. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,460. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.70.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

