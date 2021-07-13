Gentarium Price Hits $0.0113 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gentarium has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $62,530.49 and approximately $27.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00114254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00152486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,363.30 or 1.00170630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.59 or 0.00933471 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,527,769 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

