Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,660 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Organogenesis worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $172,740.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,314,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,936,387.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,201,218 shares of company stock valued at $68,724,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Organogenesis stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

