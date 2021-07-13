Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,297 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of MGP Ingredients worth $13,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.89. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.48.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,873 shares of company stock valued at $793,939. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

