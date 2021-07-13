Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,590 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 771,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SolarWinds worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,516,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 142.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after buying an additional 1,031,653 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 735,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 92,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 33,803 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Barton Kalsu sold 5,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,535.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,236 shares of company stock worth $1,332,656. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

