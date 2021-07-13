Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 75,780 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Revolve Group worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 197,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,217,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,612,085 shares of company stock worth $91,473,503 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

