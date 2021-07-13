Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,344,977 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,344,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of SiriusPoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $382,711.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

