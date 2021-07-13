Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,008 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Kimball Electronics worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,307,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 489.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 107,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 79,680 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $520.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $81,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,192.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $465,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

