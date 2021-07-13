Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of StepStone Group worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 45.99.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

