Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 731,572 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Bionano Genomics worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNGO opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

