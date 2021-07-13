Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Replimune Group worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $312,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,719. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

REPL opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.52. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

