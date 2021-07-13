Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.81 Million Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Revolve Group worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,612,085 shares of company stock worth $91,473,503. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Shares of RVLV opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.