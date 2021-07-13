Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.26 Million Stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,343 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of G1 Therapeutics worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 159,467 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 316,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,474,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,805,950 over the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GTHX opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $839.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.24.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

