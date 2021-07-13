Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.33 Million Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Blucora worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after purchasing an additional 528,282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 30.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 977,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at $12,888,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 142,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1,708.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

