Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 223,472 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of WisdomTree Investments worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $945.42 million, a PE ratio of -57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

WETF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

