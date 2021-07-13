Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.70 Million Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of OraSure Technologies worth $13,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 502,663 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

OSUR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

OSUR opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $755.58 million, a PE ratio of -149.98 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

