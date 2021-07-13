Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Stoneridge worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Stoneridge by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stoneridge by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRI opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $780.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

