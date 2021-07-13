Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Brightcove worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Brightcove by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Brightcove by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Brightcove by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Brightcove by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $554.80 million, a PE ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

