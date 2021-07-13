Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,115 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

RYTM opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $974.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. Research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

