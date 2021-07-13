Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 128,622 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $13,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIV. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 76,679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 64,296 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

