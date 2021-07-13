Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.62. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 7,430 shares traded.
Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
The firm has a market cap of C$116.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.51.
In other news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at C$241,920.
About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.