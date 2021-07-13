Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.62. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 7,430 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$116.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.51.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$38.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at C$241,920.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.