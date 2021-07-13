GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIWWU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 41,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 98,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

About GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

