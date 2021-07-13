Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given a $42.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned a $42.00 target price by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

GIL traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. 2,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -249.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 56.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

