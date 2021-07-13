Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.10

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $95.43, with a volume of 94752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

