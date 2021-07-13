Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.10

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $95.43, with a volume of 94752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.48.

About Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

