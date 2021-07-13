GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,925 by Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 5th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,444.20 ($18.87). 3,764,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,826,722. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.51. The firm has a market cap of £72.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock worth $869,140.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.