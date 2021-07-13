Glitch Price Hits $0.21 (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Glitch coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market capitalization of $15.21 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Glitch has traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00112535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00153840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,835.81 or 0.99675638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00938205 BTC.

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 72,239,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

