Global Cryptocurrency Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 47.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $155.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00408374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

