Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.50. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 3,051 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $395.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

